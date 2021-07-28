Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of PACCAR worth $115,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

