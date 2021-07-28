Morgan Stanley Has $106.54 Million Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of ContextLogic worth $106,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

