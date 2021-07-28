Morgan Stanley Has $107.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $107,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

