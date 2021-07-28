Morgan Stanley Has $110.91 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $110,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.