Morgan Stanley Has $111.47 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $111,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

NYSE:ANET opened at $374.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $381.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

