Morgan Stanley Has $111.97 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of FirstEnergy worth $111,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,007,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,691,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,283,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

