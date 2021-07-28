Morgan Stanley Has $112.47 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $112,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $157.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.41.

