Morgan Stanley Has $112.91 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 22.08% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $112,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17.

