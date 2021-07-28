Morgan Stanley Has $115.59 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $115,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

