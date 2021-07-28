Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,953.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,530.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.