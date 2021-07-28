Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $111,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

