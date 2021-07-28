Morgan Stanley Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $52.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.
GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of GOLF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
