Morgan Stanley Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $52.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

