Morgan Stanley Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

