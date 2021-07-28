Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.93% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $107,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

