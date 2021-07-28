Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 563.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of Agora worth $105,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on API shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of API opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

