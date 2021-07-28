Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Nutrien worth $113,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

