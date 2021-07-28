Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.60% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $111,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

