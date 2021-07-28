Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.26% of Sonos worth $105,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

