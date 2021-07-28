Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.