Morgan Stanley Sells 159,391 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Genuine Parts worth $109,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

