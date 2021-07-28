Morgan Stanley Sells 2,262,298 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,262,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Invesco worth $105,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

