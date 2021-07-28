Morgan Stanley Sells 246,209 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstraZeneca worth $112,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

