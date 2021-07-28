Morgan Stanley Sells 25,093 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Best Buy worth $109,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

