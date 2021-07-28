Morgan Stanley Sells 6,957,934 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Discovery worth $109,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

