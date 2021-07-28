Morgan Stanley Sells 85,801 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.31% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $114,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

