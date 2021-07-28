Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.50. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 21,475 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$681.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.