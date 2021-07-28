Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.
Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.