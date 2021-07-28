Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

