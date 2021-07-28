MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52.30 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $48.09 million and $52.30 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.60 or 0.00742555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,266,505,224 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

