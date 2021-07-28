MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $523.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $523.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

MSCI stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.92. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $596.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 19.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

