mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars.

