mStable USD One Day Volume Reaches $974.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.09 million and $974.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

