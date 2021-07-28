Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,418 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.58% of Murphy USA worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

