Myriad Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $6,256.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,099,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.