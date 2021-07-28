MyWish (WISH) Trading 5% Higher This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $191.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

