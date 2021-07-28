Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.62 million and $12,250.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

