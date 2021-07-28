NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.