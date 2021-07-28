National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.33.

TSE:EQB opened at C$144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$137.80. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$71.93 and a one year high of C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

