National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

TSE:CU opened at C$35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.17. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$36.21.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

