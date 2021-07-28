National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NESR opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

