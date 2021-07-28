National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 270.60 ($3.54). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), with a volume of 696,366 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.68.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

