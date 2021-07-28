Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 6,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 438,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natura &Co by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after buying an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

