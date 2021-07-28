Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%.
Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
