Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

