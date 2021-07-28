Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,953.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.