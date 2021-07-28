Needham & Company LLC Raises BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of BIGC opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,414 shares of company stock worth $35,447,421. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

