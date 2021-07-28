Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.64. Neonode shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 24,854 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.01.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

