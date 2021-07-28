Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.64. Neonode shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 24,854 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.01.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
