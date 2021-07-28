Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.84 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $280.80 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,030,882,790 coins and its circulating supply is 27,219,871,680 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

