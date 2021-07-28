Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NSRGY traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $125.63. 201,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Nestlé by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

