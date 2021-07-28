NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.