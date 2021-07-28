Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 381.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 110,252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $460,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

