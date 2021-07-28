Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 2,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

